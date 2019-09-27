13 Firms To Steer 6-IPO Week Dominated By Biotechs

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Thirteen law firms will steer six initial public offerings scheduled to raise about $596 million during the week of Sept. 30, steering a lineup dominated by biotechnology issuers going public in a suddenly bumpy IPO market. Five biotechnology companies and a commercial bank are aiming to raise fresh capital in the coming week, according to IPO calendars tracked by the New York Stock Exchange research firm Renaissance Capital. The IPOs will tap the services of 13 law firms, including Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, which is working on two deals. The biotechnology-heavy roster of companies is approaching public capital markets that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS