Wells Fargo Gets Claims In Overdraft MDL Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- After the Eleventh Circuit backed its arguments, Wells Fargo NA won its bid to send unnamed class members’ claims into arbitration in five suits in multidistrict litigation accusing banks of deceptive practices regarding overdraft fees. U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King said Thursday that the arbitration agreement in Wells Fargo’s customer contracts is valid and indisputably covers the claims of the classes, and it therefore must be enforced regardless of the named plaintiffs’ protests about the interpretation of the agreement. “The court concludes it would need to refer any dispute of interpretation to the arbitrator, as the contract expressly provides that...

