Bill O'Reilly Beats Ex-Producer's Defamation, Contract Claims

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly beat claims that he defamed a former producer and breached a settlement agreement with her related to non-sexual harassment allegations after a New York federal judge on Thursday tossed the case for the second time this year. U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts said that ex-producer Rachel Witlieb Bernstein hadn't adequately proven O'Reilly actually accused her of specific criminal activities, which is one of the requirements to prove defamation per se under New York law. Judge Batts also said Bernstein's alleged emotional suffering stemming from the purported defamation didn't count as "special damages" under the law....

