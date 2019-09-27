Venezuela Wants 3rd Circ. To Review Shares Seizure Ruling

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Venezuela and its state-owned oil company urged the Third Circuit on Thursday to take another look at a panel ruling that lets Crystallex International Corp. seize shares in Citgo's parent company, saying the ruling goes against U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In July, a Third Circuit panel upheld a lower court’s ruling allows the Canadian miner to seize shares of the parent company of Citgo, the U.S. refining unit of Petróleos de Venezuela SA. The writ of attachment was issued as part of efforts to satisfy an arbitral award in favor of the miner that is now valued at $1.4 billion....

