7th Circ. Says Opt-Outs Can't Undo $24M JP Morgan Bias Deal

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has shot down a challenge to a $24 million settlement in a suit accusing JP Morgan Chase Bank NA of bias against its African American financial advisers, saying the workers who opted out of the pact and appealed hadn't shown they were harmed. A unanimous three-member panel said Thursday the opt-outs should have made stronger arguments about how they were "aggrieved" by the trial court certifying the class and approving the settlement, and how a victory at the appeals court could aid them. “They have not seriously tried to explain how they are hurt by the district court’s...

