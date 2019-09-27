Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA Arena Looks To Exit Suit Over G-League Player's Death

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A National Basketball Association arena and a minor league team owner have asked a Michigan federal court to toss a wrongful death suit involving a player who suffered a midgame heart attack, saying they had no duty to give him medical aid.

The DeltaPlex Arena and SSJ Group LLC, an owner of both the venue and the Detroit Pistons’ minor league squad, told the court Thursday in a motion to dismiss that the mother of the 26-year-old player, Zeke Upshaw, can’t show in her suit that they were negligent because they were under no obligation to treat the Grand Rapids Drive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®