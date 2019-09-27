NBA Arena Looks To Exit Suit Over G-League Player's Death

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A National Basketball Association arena and a minor league team owner have asked a Michigan federal court to toss a wrongful death suit involving a player who suffered a midgame heart attack, saying they had no duty to give him medical aid. The DeltaPlex Arena and SSJ Group LLC, an owner of both the venue and the Detroit Pistons’ minor league squad, told the court Thursday in a motion to dismiss that the mother of the 26-year-old player, Zeke Upshaw, can’t show in her suit that they were negligent because they were under no obligation to treat the Grand Rapids Drive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS