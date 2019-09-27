Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft Gets Quick Win In Suit Over Gears Of War Character

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Inc. did not steal the likeness of a former pro wrestler who claims a character in its popular Gears of War video game was modeled after him, a Pennsylvania federal court has found, ending a case that’s played a key role in several other contentious suits involving his attorneys at Pierce Bainbridge.

In a 26-page order entered Thursday, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said former wrestler and NFL player Lenwood Hamilton failed to clear the relatively high bar set by the “transformative use test,” which has historically required plaintiffs like Hamilton to show that the digital avatar they’re suing...

