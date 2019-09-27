Samsung Reaches $2.8M Deal In Galaxy Device Speed Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Samsung agreed Thursday to pay $2.8 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging it misled consumers by rigging the Galaxy S4 to run faster in presale speed tests. The proposed settlement with plaintiff Daniel Norcia also asked the court to certify a proposed class of consumers who purchased at least one 16GB Galaxy S4 smart phone in California between April 2013 and July 2013. The proposed settlement also calls for consumers' attorneys to receive $1.5 million in fees, which will be deducted from the settlement fund. If the deal is approved, members of the class can fill out a claim form...

