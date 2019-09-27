Veterans Say UK Banks Clearly Linked To Terrorist Groups

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A group of veterans who fought in Iraq asked a New York federal court to reconsider their liability claims against two international banks arguing that the court had ignored evidence linking the banks to terrorist activities. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen wrongly dismissed allegations against Bank Saderat PLC and Standard Chartered Bank PLC because she “overlooked” evidence showing the banks’ connections to terrorist organizations, the veterans said. For example, the U.S. Treasury said that Bank Saderat was involved in a $50 million money transfer between the Central Bank of Iran and its branch in Beirut, Lebanon, that benefited the Islamist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS