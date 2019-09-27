Judge Sanctions Atty For Disrupting Deposition In TM Case

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in New York partially approved sanctions Thursday against The Fashion Exchange LLC and its attorney, Scott R. Zarin of Zarin & Associates PC, for frustrating a deposition in a trademark infringement case with repeated verbal objections. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang ordered TFE and Zarin to pay half the costs and fees that clothing company Hybrid Promotions LLC expended to cover the Oct. 30, 2018 deposition and file its motion for sanctions. Judge Wang ordered the sanctions under a rule that allows conduct that “essentially destroys a deposition” to be sanctioned. “Plaintiff’s counsel’s conduct ... unnecessarily...

