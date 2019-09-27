Gibson Dunn Helps Steer $162M NYC Loan To CB Developers

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A venture of CB Developers has landed $162.4 million in financing for various commercial condo units and parking space at a mixed-use property in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood with Gibson Dunn assisting on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Friday. Mortgage documents filed Friday show the CB Developers LLC venture received a $78.4 million loan from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and $84 million in financing from an entity listed as LCCM 2017-Fl2 CRE Trust. Public records indicate that L. Mark Osher at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP worked on both loans, although it wasn't immediately clear what...

