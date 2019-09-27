Keep Med Supply Pricing Suit Buried, Becton Urges 7th Circ.

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Medical technology company Becton Dickinson & Co. urged a skeptical Seventh Circuit panel Friday not to revive three health care providers' proposed class action claiming it inflated the cost of medical supplies, saying if a conspiracy exists, the providers are part of it. The health care providers are asking a three-judge panel to reverse a lower court’s dismissal of their suit, which accused Becton and others down the distribution chain of illegally jacking up prices on syringes and catheters. But the pricing contracts the providers challenged are negotiated on their behalf, and they’re the ones who take the contracts to distributors...

