Sanofi Beats First Bellwether In Chemo Drug Hair Loss MDL

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Sanofi was cleared of liability Thursday in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation against drugmakers over claims that the chemotherapy drug Taxotere causes patients to lose their hair permanently. Multiple drug companies — Sanofi SA as well as Pfizer Inc., Hospira Inc., Actavis PLC, McKesson Corp. and others — face more than 10,000 cases in the multidistrict litigation alleging that the breast cancer drug Taxotere and its generic form, docetaxel, make patients' hair fall out permanently. Barbara Earnest, the plaintiff in the case, said that her use of Taxotere from June 2011 to November 2011 caused "disfiguring permanent alopecia."...

