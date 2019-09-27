Insurer Not Liable For Bar's Death Suit Coverage

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Friday said the insurer of a bar whose employee fatally shot a man outside its premises is not liable for covering the incident because the policy bars coverage for assault and intentional injury. Christopher P. Gribbins shot and killed David Litsey Jr. outside the Raywick Bar & Grill in Marion County, Kentucky, in November 2012, and the bar's insurer, Maxum Indemnity Co., initially defended Gribbins and the bar in the underlying criminal case, according to the opinion. But in August 2013, Maxum filed its own suit seeking a declaratory judgment that it doesn't have to defend or indemnify the bar...

