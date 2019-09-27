35 Charged In $2.1B Telehealth Gene Test Fraud

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Nearly three dozen people were hit with federal charges over alleged fraud using telehealth companies to recruit patients for unnecessary genetic tests that cost Medicare $2.1 billion, a scam the U.S. Department of Justice called "one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever charged." Dubbed Operation Double Helix, the takedown involved prosecutors in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana and ensnared doctors, telehealth companies and lab executives. The announcement capped off a month of health care fraud enforcement actions that saw more than 380 people charged, the DOJ said Friday. Khalid Satary, 47, owner of Clio Labs and Lazarus Services; Minal Patel,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS