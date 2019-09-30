Gov't Asks NY Court Not To Block 'Public Charge' Rule

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked a New York federal judge to let it enforce a new policy that would penalize immigrants for using certain public benefits, claiming the nonprofits and states behind a pair of lawsuits challenging the policy won't actually be affected by it. In a pair of briefs Friday, the government said several nonprofits that provide legal services to immigrants and a group of states — which have all asked the court to halt the so-called public charge rule across the country before it goes into effect — do not have grounds to sue the administration over the policy change....

