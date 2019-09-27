AT&T's Text Message Surveys Violate TCPA, 7th Circ. Hears

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A putative class of consumers told the Seventh Circuit Friday that a lower court too narrowly defined "autodialer" when it found a system AT&T used to send out survey text messages didn't violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because it didn't "randomly or sequentially" choose numbers to contact. At issue is whether AT&T's system, which dials numbers from a preset list, is included under the definition of an "automatic telephone dialing system" under the law. The telecom giant maintains that the statutory definition of an automated telephone dialing system does not include equipment that has the capacity to dial only from...

