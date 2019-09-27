Claims Trimmed In USA Taekwondo Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Friday dismissed half the remaining claims in a proposed class action accusing USA Taekwondo and the U.S. Olympic Committee of allowing two members of "the 'first family' of taekwondo" to run a scheme forcing athletes to trade sex for opportunities to compete. In a 73-page order, U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello dismissed six of the athletes' 14 claims outright and allowed seven of the others to move forward, accepting in part and denying in part a March recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty that the case against the organizations and brothers Jean and Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS