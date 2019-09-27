Marriott Settles Suit Over English-Only COBRA Notices

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. has settled a class action with thousands of former hotel workers over notices it provided about their rights to continued health care coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act that were only in English and allegedly incomplete. Alina Vazquez, who worked as a housekeeper and only speaks Spanish, filed notice of the deal Thursday in Florida federal court on behalf of a certified class of more than 19,000 former workers. Her January 2017 suit claimed that the hotelier's notices violated Employee Retirement Income Security Act rules on COBRA coverage. Details of the settlement were not immediately available...

