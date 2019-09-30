Texas Tribe Asks Justices To Hear Bingo Block Case

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas tribe has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its challenge to a Fifth Circuit decision that affirmed state law bars it from offering bingo, saying the ruling creates a circuit split regarding interpretations of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas wants the high court to review the March ruling by a Fifth Circuit panel that found the Restoration Act of 1987, or IGRA, which restored the tribe's federal recognition but also subjected it to Texas gambling laws, trumped the Indian gaming act. The ruling upheld a lower court's decision that Texas could block...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS