Glumetza Makers Slapped With 2 New Suits Over Price Hikes

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies Bausch Health, Assertio, Salix, Santarus and Lupin now face at least five class actions alleging that they participated in a yearslong scheme during which prices for the diabetes drug Glumetza skyrocketed to more than $3,000 for one month’s supply. A pair of Jacksonville-based companies and a New York-based food worker welfare fund have tacked two more potential class actions onto the growing pile of antitrust cases facing the four companies that at one point held the rights to brand-name Glumetza since 2012, as well as generic drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., which manufactured an alternative to the branded anti-diabetic medication...

