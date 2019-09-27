Ex-NFLer Says Benefits Plans Can't Avoid Head Injury Claims

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A former Miami Dolphins player urged a California federal court not to toss claims alleging the NFL's Disability and Neurocognitive Benefit Plan unlawfully rejected his benefits application even though he had a brain condition linked to head injuries on the football field. Delvin Williams, an NFL veteran who played running back for the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers from 1974 to 1980, argued that his complaint clearly "satisfies the liberal pleading requirements" outlining his position that the board reviewing claims under the NFL disability plans abused its discretion when it refused to reclassify his injury into a category for higher payouts....

