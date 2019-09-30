Jet Pilot Gets 13 Years For $10M Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A private jet company pilot was handed a 13-year prison sentence Friday over his role in a more than $10 million cocaine trafficking empire that ended when authorities closed in on his cash-stuffed aircraft, New Jersey’s federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson imposed the term and a $9.3 million judgment on Exec Jet Club owner Khamraj Lall, who must also serve five years of supervised release and forfeit two planes, multiple properties and a Lexus SUV, according to Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. The scheme took place over 3 1/2 years and...

