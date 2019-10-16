UAW, GM Reach Deal That Could End Monthlong Strike

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- United Automobile Workers said Wednesday it had struck a tentative deal with General Motors to end a strike over bread-and-butter issues like pay, health care and job security, setting the stage for tens of thousands of autoworkers to potentially return to work in the coming days. The strike remains ongoing, and in order for the "proposed tentative agreement" to become official, it must be approved by the UAW’s national GM council members, who will meet Thursday, and then ratified by the union’s rank-and-file members. Picketing UAW members Richard Rivera and Robin Pinkney react to news of a tentative contract agreement with...

