ICE Can No Longer Deputize Local Cops, NJ AG Says

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey attorney general on Friday handed down an order barring agreements that enable U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deputize local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law, saying such arrangements "undermine public trust without enhancing public safety." Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal banned so-called 287(g) agreements in revising his "Immigrant Trust Directive" from November, which restricted the voluntary assistance New Jersey law enforcement agencies may give federal immigration authorities. The original directive required agencies to seek Grewal's approval before renewing such deals or entering into new ones. In a letter Friday to law enforcement chief executives, Grewal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS