Hershey, Mars And Nestle Fight Child Labor Suits At 1st Circ.

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Hershey, Mars and Nestle urged the First Circuit on Friday to affirm the dismissal of proposed class actions alleging they violated consumer protection statutes by failing to disclose on chocolate wrappers that they source cocoa beans from farms that use child labor. In separate appellee briefs, the candy companies argued that their candy wrappers aren't deceptive or unfair and that they didn't mislead consumers about their supply chain. They said they have no obligation under consumer protection laws to disclose on candy wrappers that some of their cocoa beans come from African farms that use child and slave labor. "Offensive as they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS