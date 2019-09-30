Real Estate Rumors: Bridge33, Related, Capital One

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Bridge33 Capital has picked up a shopping center in Algonquin, Illinois, for $19.1 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Monday. The deal is for Woodscreek Commons, a 210,000-square-foot property that prior owner Rubloff Development had foreclosed on in 2017, according to the report. A lending arm of Related Cos. has provided $100 million to developer Ari Pearl for a Hallandale Beach, Florida, project, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The five-year loan is for the apartment portion of Pearl's SLS Resort Residence & Marina Hallandale Beach, which is slated to have 250 apartment units, The Real Deal said. Capital One has...

