Vintner's 'Varsity Blues' Schemes Deserve 15 Mos., Feds Say

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A wealthy vintner who paid a total of $300,000 to falsify his daughter's SAT score and have her fraudulently recruited to the University of Southern California while telling her to "keep her trap shut" about the "Varsity Blues" scheme should spend 15 months in prison, prosecutors said Friday. Agustin Francisco Huneeus doled out $250,000 through William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions case, to have his daughter falsely designated as a water polo recruit, the government said. He paid another $50,000 to a corrupt test proctor to falsely inflate the teenager's SAT, the government added. Despite pleading guilty in...

