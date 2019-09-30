Westgate Resorts Denied Redo After Broker's $2.5M Win

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Westgate Resorts lost its bid for a new trial after a jury handed it a $2.5 million defeat in a suit claiming the resort company withheld commission on the $150 million acquisition of the Las Vegas Hilton, a Nevada federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II on Saturday denied a bid by Westgate and its parent company Central Florida Investments Inc. for a new trial or reduced damages in a suit brought by Resort Properties of America Inc. and Heather Atwell, the daughter of its deceased founder, saying that Westgate's arguments came too late and there is "substantial...

