Enviros Look To Keep EPA Asbestos Regs Suit Intact

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists urged a California federal judge not to dismiss part of their lawsuit that aims to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to tighten asbestos regulations, while the EPA said a portion of the suit brought under the Administrative Procedure Act must fail. The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and other plaintiffs are seeking to preserve their claims brought under the APA, which the EPA says can't proceed because separate claims brought under the Toxic Substances Control Act could provide the plaintiffs an adequate remedy. The groups petitioned the EPA for a rule that would strengthen reporting requirements for businesses that import, manufacture or...

