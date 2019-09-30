Outback Managers' OT Collective Action Falls Short

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge declined Monday to let Outback Steakhouse front-of-house managers move forward as a nationwide class in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit for overtime pay, while also noting she has “serious concerns” about the ruling’s implications for future collective actions. In her order, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs denied Carlos Chavira’s bid for conditional certification in his suit alleging Outback misclassified him and other front-of-house managers as exempt from the FLSA’s overtime requirements. The judge also granted the restaurant chain’s bid to strike notices of consent from opt-in plaintiffs outside of Massachusetts, applying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2017...

