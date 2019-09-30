Minn. Agency Denies Water Approval For Enbridge Pipeline

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has rejected Enbridge Energy LP's request for a Clean Water Act certification for the controversial Line 3 oil pipeline, saying the agency needs more information on the project's environmental impacts before it considers signing off on the plan. The MPCA said Friday that there wouldn’t be enough time to complete a revised environmental analysis made necessary by a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision in June to reverse the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's approval of the environmental impact statement for the project. A divided state court remanded the case to the commission after ruling that it didn’t...

