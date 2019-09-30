NY Says FERC Wrongly Nixed Pipeline Permit Denial

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- New York environmental regulators said Friday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission misapplied a D.C. Circuit decision setting limits on states' Clean Water Act permitting authority for energy projects when it ruled the Empire State blew a one-year deadline to act on a $683 million pipeline permit. FERC had originally backed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's denial of a CWA Section 401 water quality permit for a proposed project by Williams Cos. Inc. unit Constitution Pipeline Co. LLC. But the agency did an about-face Aug. 28, saying NYSDEC had waived its authority to deny the permit by waiting too...

