Feds Urge High Court To Avoid Google-Oracle Copyright Fight

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The federal government wants the U.S. Supreme Court to pass on Oracle and Google's multibillion-dollar copyright battle, calling the blockbuster case too "idiosyncratic" for a landmark decision on software. In a brief filed Friday, the U.S. solicitor general urged the high court to deny certiorari in the decade-long lawsuit, which claims Google infringed copyrights when it used elements of Oracle's Java software to build the Android smartphone platform. Google has warned the justices that a decision last year, when the Federal Circuit ruled that Google wasn't shielded by copyright's fair use doctrine, could "wreak havoc" on the software industry, but the...

