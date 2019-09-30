BMW Dodges Drivers' Defective Engine Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday threw out a suit from a group of BMW drivers who opted out of a separate nationwide class action alleging defects in the German automaker's N63 engine, ruling they hadn't sufficiently established that the case belongs in federal court. However, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani did give the drivers leave to amend their complaint and try again. After opting out of the nationwide class action in New Jersey last year, the five drivers in the Massachusetts suit teamed up to go after BMW of North America LLC separately for claims stemming from allegedly excessive oil...

