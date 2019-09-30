NJ Doctor Can't Escape Jury Verdict In Eye Surgery Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday affirmed a nearly $500,000 jury verdict against a doctor over complications related to a patient's Lasik eye surgery, rejecting the physician's argument that a trial judge improperly allowed expert testimony for the patient. The panel affirmed the trial jury's opinion that Dr. Brian Cohen negligently measured Robert DeCotiis' pupil size before a 2012 Lasik surgery that led to what DeCotiis has called debilitating night vision issues, according to the opinion. A consent form DeCotiis signed prior to his surgery said that individuals with pupils larger than seven millimeters in dim light conditions may experience...

