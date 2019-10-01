King & Spalding Gains Ex-Squire Patton Asia Disputes Head

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP has added the former head of Squire Patton Boggs LLP's Asia-Pacific international dispute resolution practice, gaining an attorney with a wealth of experience handling complex arbitration proceedings arising in the energy and construction industries. Peter Chow joined King & Spalding's Singapore office as a partner and global head of the Greater China international dispute resolution practice, the firm announced on Thursday. Chow, who spent more than seven years at Squire Patton, focuses on disputes that stem from large energy and construction projects. He has represented clients in arbitrations with multibillion-dollar claims, the firm said "My specialist practice complements...

