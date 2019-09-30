Atty Malpractice Suit Survives Anti-SLAPP Dismissal Bid

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A dredging contractor and two insurers bringing legal malpractice claims against the attorney who defended them in a suit over a spider bite, which initially resulted in a $41 million jury verdict and eventually in a $10 million settlement, have produced enough evidence to defeat an early dismissal bid, a Texas appellate court ruled Monday. The state's Fourth Court of Appeals determined that while the Texas Citizens Participation Act applies to the lawsuit — brought by L.W. Matteson Inc., AGCS Marine Insurance Co. and New York Marine and General Insurance Co. against attorney Nelson Skyler and Brown Sims PC — the...

