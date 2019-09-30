NY Rep. Collins Plans Guilty Plea In Insider Trading Case

Law360, New York (September 30, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to federal insider trading charges, admitting to abusing his position as a board member of Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd. The Republican congressman, along with his son Cameron and the father of Cameron’s former fiancee, all have scheduled change-of-plea hearings before U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, who scheduled a Feb. 3 trial at a recent conference. While Collins' plea is set for Tuesday, the hearings for Cameron Collins and for co-defendant Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's ex-fiancee Lauren Zarsky, are scheduled for Thursday. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office,...

