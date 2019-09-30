NY Rep. Collins Resigns, Plans Insider Trading Guilty Plea

Law360, New York (September 30, 2019, 11:28 AM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York submitted a letter of resignation Monday and is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to abusing his position as a board member of Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in a Manhattan insider trading criminal case. U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, seen here speaking to reporters on Sept. 12, resigned Monday and is expected to plead guilty to abusing his position as a board member at Innate Immunotherapeutics. (AP) The Clarence, New York, Republican, along with his son Cameron and the father of Cameron’s former fiancee, all have scheduled change-of-plea hearings before U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick....

