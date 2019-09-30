Judge Dismisses 4 States' Challenge To SALT Deduction Cap

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by the states of New York, Connecticut, Maryland and New Jersey that challenged the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions enacted by the 2017 federal tax reform law. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he disagreed with the federal court's decision and was evaluating all options. (AP) Congress did not go beyond its 16th Amendment taxing powers by limiting the state and local deductions to $10,000 for single or jointly filing married taxpayers under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said. “The court recognizes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS