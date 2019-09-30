West Coast Sens. Praise FCC Waiver On Earthquake Alerts

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A pair of West Coast senators lauded the Federal Communications Commission for exempting earthquake warnings from new geotargeting rules meant to prevent senders of emergency alerts from issuing warnings to people outside the affected areas. Because people need to be notified of temblors as soon as possible, Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Maria Cantwell of Washington, both Democrats, said the FCC's Sept. 23 order was the right move. The U.S. Geological Survey, which issues earthquake alerts, had requested the waiver because the geotargeting process could dangerously delay the issuance of alerts. According to the USGS, people who receive earthquake alerts quickly can...

