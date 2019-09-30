Xura Investors Settle Ahead Of Del. Trial Over $643M Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- A proposed settlement has been reached in an investor suit that had alleged Siris Capital Group aided software company Xura Inc.'s release of misleading proxy materials as part of a $643 million merger, according to a Delaware Chancery Court document released Monday. A letter from Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III posted Monday said a pretrial conference scheduled for Monday and trial scheduled for next week are canceled "at the request of counsel and in light of the parties' proposed settlement." No further information was posted on the court dockets about the settlement as of early Monday. In July, Vice Chancellor...

