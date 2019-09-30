WeWork To Withdraw IPO After Executive Shake-Up

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- WeWork said Monday it will withdraw its initial public offering plans, marking the latest setback for the coworking giant, which is undergoing a management shake-up following a frosty reception from investors over its IPO plans. Venture-backed WeWork, formally known as the We Co., said it still plans to go public, though it did not provide a timeline indicating when that might happen. “We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong,” new co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham said in a statement. “We are as committed as ever to serving our...

