CBS May Kick Chuck Norris' $30M 'Walker' Suit To Arbitration

Law360, Los Angeles (September 30, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California state judge indicated Monday he's leaning toward granting CBS' request to arbitrate actor Chuck Norris’ claims that the network breached their contract and shorted him $30 million in “Walker, Texas Ranger” profits, but Sony's bid to join the request appeared to come up short. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Scott J. Street, an attorney for Norris’ company Top Kick Productions Inc., told Superior Court Judge David Sotelo that CBS’ motion to compel arbitration should not be granted because the company waited more than five months to bring up arbitration and had originally requested a jury trial....

