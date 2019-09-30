Health Insurer Slips ERISA Claim Over Liposuction Coverage

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed most of a proposed class action claiming UnitedHealth unlawfully refused to cover liposuction to treat a fat tissue buildup condition, saying the woman leading the suit failed to show that her plan was governed by federal benefits law. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Friday granted UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss Mary Caldwell’s claim that it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it denied her coverage for liposuction treatment for lipedema, a body fat buildup condition, because she failed to show how her insurance plan was governed by the law. “Caldwell does nothing...

