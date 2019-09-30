Top House Defense Republican To Leave Congress in 2021

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Former House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, a proponent of higher defense budgets, announced Monday that he will leave Congress at the end of 2020, leaving behind a legacy of significant federal acquisition changes. Thornberry, who spent two terms in charge of the powerful Armed Services Committee from 2015 through 2018 and is currently the committee's top Republican, said in a statement that he will not seek reelection in 2021. He did not specify a reason for stepping down after 26 years in Congress. "We are reminded ... that 'for everything there is a season,' and I believe that the...

