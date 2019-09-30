Fired Female Exec Hits Back At Firm's Trade Secrets Claims

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The fired asset management executive who last week accused Bramshill Investments of canning her for calling out its “boys’ club” culture filed a renewed suit in New Jersey federal court Monday after the firm sued her for allegedly co-opting its client lists. Ex-Bramshill Executive Director Ashley Pullen hit back at the firm’s Sept. 24 suit accusing her of stealing its trade secrets, calling it an “intimidation tactic” meant to cover up the allegations in her initial suit, which preceded Bramshill’s retort by hours. “It is exactly this type of retaliatory action that serves as a veiled means of silencing women and...

