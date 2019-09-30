Seinfeld Beats 'Comedians In Cars' Copyright Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday rejected a lawsuit that claimed Jerry Seinfeld stole the concept for his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” series from a onetime collaborator, ruling the accuser waited too long to sue. Christian Charles sued Seinfeld last year for copyright infringement, but U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled that the case was actually a dispute over copyright ownership — a crucial distinction, since claims to ownership have a strict three-year time limit. “Plaintiff's infringement claim is squarely rooted in his contested assertion of an ownership interest in the copyright,” the judge wrote. “Because Charles was on...

