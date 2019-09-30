Square Looks To Shake Suit Over Misdirected Medical Bill

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Square Inc. is pushing to shut down a California resident’s lawsuit alleging that the payment processing company cut into state privacy laws by texting his bill from a medical provider to someone else, arguing that the invoice contained no protected medical details. The state’s Confidentiality of Medical Information Act only covers confidential medical details such as an individual’s medical history, condition, diagnosis or treatment, but the receipt at the center the lawsuit lists only the individual’s name, the date he was charged, the amount of the bill, and the last four digits of his credit card, Square told a California federal...

